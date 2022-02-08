Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem Sells 1,151 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $19,175.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OSH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

