Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 606 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $10,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $13,173.36.

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76.

OSH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 404,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.