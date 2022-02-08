Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $19.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDGF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Ocado Group has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $38.08.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

