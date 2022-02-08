Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
OFED opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $128.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.
