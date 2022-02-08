ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Hits One Day Volume of $23,117.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $23,117.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.95 or 0.07009047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,033.68 or 0.99625314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006225 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

