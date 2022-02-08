ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $11,508.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,127.49 or 0.99630848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00021801 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00024890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00416411 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.