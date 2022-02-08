Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $738.47 million, with estimates ranging from $713.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,270. The firm has a market cap of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.