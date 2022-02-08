OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $74.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

