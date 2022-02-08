OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.