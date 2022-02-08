OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $452,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

