OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

