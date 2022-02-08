OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

PWZ stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

