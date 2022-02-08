Omni Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00007133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,316 coins and its circulating supply is 563,000 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

