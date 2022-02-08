onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 431,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

