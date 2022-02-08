onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ ON opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

