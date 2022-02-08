Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

OTEX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. 1,039,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

