Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qorvo in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $11.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

