Oppenheimer Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

UBER stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

