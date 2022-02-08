Oppenheimer Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.
UBER stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
