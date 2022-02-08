Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

