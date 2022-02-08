Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 775,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 465,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.