Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $573.20 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 502.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

