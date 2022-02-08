Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.2% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.