Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.13 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

