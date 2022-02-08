Orchard Capital Managment LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bancorp comprises 9.6% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,910. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

