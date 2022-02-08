Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.18

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 49987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

