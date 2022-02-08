Origin Sport Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,272.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $71,272.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

