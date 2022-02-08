Ossiam Buys 1,226 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Etsy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,160 shares of company stock worth $35,001,001. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.37 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

