Ossiam Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 321.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

