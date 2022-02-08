Ossiam Sells 527 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

