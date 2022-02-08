Ossiam Sells 568 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Garmin were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

GRMN opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $117.71 and a one year high of $178.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

