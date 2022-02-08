Ossiam Sells 75 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ossiam decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,985,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,035.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.04 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,483.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.