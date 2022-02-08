Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,627 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Overstock.com worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 182,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OSTK opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
