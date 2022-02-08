Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $802.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 802 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.87), with a volume of 75981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($11.22).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,340 ($18.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,634 ($22.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.41 million and a PE ratio of 37.56.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

