Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 2.8% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $123,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.