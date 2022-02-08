PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Down 0.1%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 587 ($7.94). 625,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 566,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587.50 ($7.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.26) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 662 ($8.95).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 623.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 631.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.53), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($150,774.44).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

