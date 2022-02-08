PAID Network Price Tops $0.40 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $822,888.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.95 or 0.07009047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,033.68 or 0.99625314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006225 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

