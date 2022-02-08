Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 180,636 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 5.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Palo Alto Networks worth $224,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.72. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,744. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

