Patten Group Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

