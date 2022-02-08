Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

