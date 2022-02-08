Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,165,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 352,579 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,156,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 92,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

