Patten Group Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

