Patten Group Inc. Sells 304 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

