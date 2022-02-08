Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.