PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62. PayPal has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.