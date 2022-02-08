PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.52. 543,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

