PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,270. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.