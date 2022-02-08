PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Position Reduced by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,226 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PDF Solutions worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

