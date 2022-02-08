Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

