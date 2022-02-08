PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $253,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NMM opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

