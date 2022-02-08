PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 304.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

